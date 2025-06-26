Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dabur India Ltd spurts 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd spurts 0.02%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 480.35, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 3.37% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Dabur India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 480.35, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 25402.2. The Sensex is at 83287.99, up 0.64%. Dabur India Ltd has slipped around 0.77% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54747.25, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 479.15, down 0.13% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 19.85% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% jump in NIFTY and a 3.37% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 60.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

