Dabur India Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 521.2, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.78% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% jump in NIFTY and a 2.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 521.2, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23543.05. The Sensex is at 77705.65, down 0.57%. Dabur India Ltd has gained around 2.81% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56967.6, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 523.4, up 1.59% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is down 4.78% in last one year as compared to a 8.9% jump in NIFTY and a 2.6% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 62.95 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

