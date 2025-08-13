Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 3.88 crore

Net profit of Daikaffil Chemicals India reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.880 0 OPM %13.400 -PBDT0.52-0.34 LP PBT0.42-0.41 LP NP0.42-0.30 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

