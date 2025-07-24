Dam Capital Advisors consolidated net profit declines 98.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.58% to Rs 30.85 croreNet profit of Dam Capital Advisors declined 98.96% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 30.58% to Rs 30.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.8544.44 -31 OPM %19.5560.04 -PBDT3.8128.21 -86 PBT0.4326.55 -98 NP0.2322.12 -99
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content