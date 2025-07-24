Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 21.41 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 80.14% to Rs 234.32 croreNet profit of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers reported to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 80.14% to Rs 234.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 130.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales234.32130.08 80 OPM %13.53-5.28 -PBDT23.70-14.17 LP PBT21.31-16.71 LP NP21.41-16.71 LP
