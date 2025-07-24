Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 94.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 35.49% to Rs 602.83 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 94.21% to Rs 25.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.49% to Rs 602.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 444.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales602.83444.94 35 OPM %6.795.16 -PBDT39.1421.43 83 PBT34.4417.86 93 NP25.1712.96 94

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

