Danlaw Technologies India standalone net profit rises 1.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 61.57 crore

Net profit of Danlaw Technologies India rose 1.59% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 61.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 54.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.61.5754.6912.8014.197.687.426.106.024.484.41

