Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 67.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.84% to Rs 18.00 croreNet profit of Danube Industries declined 67.24% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 21.84% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.0023.03 -22 OPM %3.114.73 -PBDT0.270.79 -66 PBT0.260.78 -67 NP0.190.58 -67
