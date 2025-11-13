Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 73.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.61% to Rs 23.51 croreNet profit of Danube Industries rose 73.68% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.61% to Rs 23.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.5118.00 31 OPM %3.873.11 -PBDT0.460.27 70 PBT0.440.26 69 NP0.330.19 74
