Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 47.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 11.90 croreNet profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 47.93% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.9010.32 15 OPM %66.2267.73 -PBDT3.062.37 29 PBT2.882.20 31 NP2.501.69 48
