Darshan Orna standalone net profit declines 81.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.83% to Rs 2.47 croreNet profit of Darshan Orna declined 81.44% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.83% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.473.33 -26 OPM %9.726.61 -PBDT0.221.30 -83 PBT0.221.30 -83 NP0.180.97 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content