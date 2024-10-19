Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 7.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.87% to Rs 4214.45 croreNet profit of Tata Consumer Products rose 7.74% to Rs 364.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 338.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 4214.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3733.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4214.453733.78 13 OPM %14.8614.38 -PBDT573.57599.36 -4 PBT424.24505.43 -16 NP364.42338.24 8
