Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Data Patterns (India) slides as Q3 PAT decline 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Data Patterns (India) slides as Q3 PAT decline 12% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Data Patterns (India) slipped 2.77% to Rs 1,970 after the company's standalone net profit fell 12.4% to Rs 44.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 50.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The companys revenue from operations declined 16.1% YoY to Rs 117.04 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 58.75 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 10.6% from Rs 65.72 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The operational EBITDA declined by 10% to Rs 54.03 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 60.04 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

 

As of April 1, 2024, the order book was valued at Rs 1,083.07 crore. With the inclusion of negotiated orders converted into firm orders, the total order book will amount to Rs 1,184.14 crore.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 2.6% to Rs 107.73 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 110.59 crore in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 7.5% YoY to Rs 312.14 crore in 9M FY25.

Also Read

OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI

ChatGPT is down worldwide, here's what OpenAI says about the outage

sheikh hasina

'History cannot be wiped out': Sheikh Hasina after attack on father's home

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Both Houses adjourned as Oppn protests over deportation

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Thermax, Timken crack 44% from high; trade at multi-yr supports; what next?

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex around 78,000 mark ahead of RBI policy outcome; Zomato, Swiggy in focus

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India), said, We are pleased to report healthy and improved margins for the 9 months of FY 2024-25 driven by our continued focus on operational efficiency and more favourable product mix. Revenue for the quarter was impacted due to delay in receipt of order and also deferment of delivery of completed products by a customer. We are, however, committed to continue our trajectory maintaining healthy revenue growth and profitability.

Data Patterns core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, and product prototypes, besides testing, validation, and verification. Its involvement has been across radars, electronic warfare suites, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, COTS, and programs catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopters, BrahMos, and other communication & electronic intelligence systems.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Triveni Engineering and Industries and Rolls-Royce signs MoU

Triveni Engineering and Industries and Rolls-Royce signs MoU

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godawari Power rises after receiving environment clearance for enhanced Sponge Iron capacity

Godawari Power rises after receiving environment clearance for enhanced Sponge Iron capacity

Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Reliance Power spurts after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

USDJPY slip to over 3-week low; BOJ's Tamura says gradual rate hike necessary to contain upside risk to prices

USDJPY slip to over 3-week low; BOJ's Tamura says gradual rate hike necessary to contain upside risk to prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIs Chatgpt DownGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon