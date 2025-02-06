ChatGPT is down worldwide, here's what OpenAI says about the outage

OpenAI confirms outage
Why ChatGPT is down?
Also Read
Memes flooded over the internet
Chat GPT DOWN! Its understandable for a lot of people to be pissed right now!#ChatgptDown #ChatGPT #GPT pic.twitter.com/DPVwgND23s— Nextus Exchange (@NextusExchange) February 6, 2025
Chat GPT down worldwide#chatgpt— Surya (@dictatorG8) February 6, 2025
Everyone is running towards ???? to see if Chatgpt is down.#Chatgpt #ChatGPTdown pic.twitter.com/IYY4vAiN22— Crypto Aman (@cryptoamanclub) February 6, 2025
chatgpt going down when I need it most pic.twitter.com/m31fU9FGx5— JACK (@ANTIPUNKER) February 6, 2025
chatgpt is always down in the middle of doing my assignment pic.twitter.com/Sy7oJqmrcx— ????. ❦ (@wonyricdiary) February 6, 2025
CHATGPT IS REALLY DOWN 30 MINS BEFORE MY ASSIGNMENT IS DUE pic.twitter.com/5jYM4uwxUs— natalie???? (@loconaty) February 6, 2025