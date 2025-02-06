Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 11:41 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT is down worldwide, here's what OpenAI says about the outage

ChatGPT is down worldwide, here's what OpenAI says about the outage

ChatGPT is down across the world, users are unable to access the AI chatbot via the app or website. Here's what company has to say

OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI

Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ChatGPT was down for users worldwide, who were unable to access the AI chatbot via the app or website.  
According to Downdetector, 22,000 users reported issues in OpenAI’s Sora and ChatGPT API. Several people took to social media to report the outage.
 

OpenAI confirms outage

OpenAI through its Status page confirmed the outage and reported the issue at 20:28 PST on February 5, 2025. The company mentioned that they are investigating the issue.
 
The company issued further updates at 20:36 PST and 20:44 where they stated that they are still investigating the issue and observing the recovery sigs in API and Sora services.
 
 
The outage began at 9:14 AM IST leaving many users affected as they can not access the web platform and mobile application. This also affected developers and businesses that integrated the ChatGPT into their applications. 

Why ChatGPT is down?

The reason behind outage is still not known and the company is investigating the problem and the fix has already implemented. According to reports, the company has observed partial recovery but is still working on a full resolution.

Also Read

Liang Wenfeng

DeepSeek's AI boom: How a GenZ hiring bet overtook ChatGPT in the US

ChatGPT

Finance ministry asks employees to avoid AI tools like ChatGPT, DeepSeek

Elon Musk, Musk

Elon Musk faces long court battle over feud with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAi

OpenAI adds image upload, voice message support to WhatsApp chatbot

OpenAi

OpenAI and chat app Kakao to jointly develop AI products for South Korea

Memes flooded over the internet

 
 

More From This Section

industry titans talk ai road map OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (centre) with a select group of Indian startup founders, venture capitalists, developers on Wednesday in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@vijayshekhar)

Make OpenAI affordable for developers: Top Indian startup chiefs to Altman

PremiumIT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks with OpenAI's Sam Altman to discuss AI collab

Sam Altman, Ashwini Vaishnaw discuss collaboration as AI race hots up

Genpact logo

NYSE-listed Genpact announces the launch Service-as-Agentic-Solutions

CHAKRI GOTTEMUKKALA, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of o9 Solutions

Even in automation, managers remain central: o9 Solutions Co-founder & CEO

Tech Wrap February 5

Tech wrap Feb 5: Apple Invites app, Google Gemini, upcoming smartphones

Topics : ChatGPT Robots and artificial intelligence OpenAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVEIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon