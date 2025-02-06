Business Standard

Triveni Engineering and Industries and Rolls-Royce signs MoU

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

For collaboration on 4MW marine gas turbine generators for India

Rolls-Royce Marine North America Inc. and Triveni Engineering and Industries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities to collaborate on programmes for 4MW marine gas turbine generators (GTG) for customers in India. This would include several key areas including design, development and manufacturing of the marine GTGs, as well as comprehensive sales and support activities.

John Shade, EVP for US Business Development and Future Programmes, Rolls-Royce Defence, said: Rolls-Royce has a proven track record of powering some of the world's most advanced naval platforms, including the U.S. Navy's DDG-51 destroyer. India is a key strategic growth market for RollsRoyce and we are confident that our industry-leading marine gas turbine generators are an ideal choice to power the Indian Navy's future fleet.

 

Tarun Sawhney, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Triveni Engineering & Industries (Triveni) said: We are excited with this technology collaboration with Rolls-Royce for indigenously manufacturing their cutting-edge proven marine gas turbine generators in India. Such a partnership can not only help us bring advanced technology to power India's naval defence requirements, but also help enhance the capability of indigenous naval defence ecosystem in the country. Building on five decades of expertise and experience in rotary engineering and engineered solutions, and riding on India's indigenisation journey, our Defence business has emerged as a preferred supplier to the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard with superior technologies and capabilities. Our expertise lends the versatility needed to take on the development of a range of engineered equipment and systems for different applications. We are also setting up a new multi-modal Defence facility with largescale infrastructure for manufacture, integration and testing of various naval marine equipment.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

