Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Daulat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Daulat Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs -0.52 crore

Net loss of Daulat Securities reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-0.522.04 PL OPM %150.0077.94 -PBDT-0.681.67 PL PBT-0.681.67 PL NP-0.681.67 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 79.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 79.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 268.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 268.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 35.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit rises 35.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit declines 71.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit declines 71.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Nestle India standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Nestle India standalone net profit rises 6.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon