DCB Bank rises on appointing Mahesh Raman as CRO

DCB Bank added 2.35% to Rs 134.95 after its board approved the appointment of Mahesh Raman Kutty as the chief risk officer (CRO) for a period of three years with effect from 13 June 2024.

Mahesh Raman Kutty is FRM certified risk professional. He is a post graduate in Economics and holds Masters Degree in Business Administration (MBA). He also holds Diploma in Treasury Investment & Risk Management and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

DCB Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services and governed by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. As on 31 March 2024, the banks headcount stood at 11,325, the bank has 442 branches along with 418 ATMs.

The banks net profit jumped 9.86% to Rs 156 crore on 5.92% rise in total income to Rs 644 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Kutty joined the bank as assistant chief risk officer in June 2021. He has over 19 years of cumulative work experience with Axis Bank, IDBI Bank, SIDBI and Dhanlaxmi Bank performing roles in ALM & market risk, risk policies, dealer in treasury department, branch head, SME business and as operational risk manager.