DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 19.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.78% to Rs 1813.57 croreNet profit of DCB Bank rose 19.72% to Rs 157.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 21.78% to Rs 1813.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1489.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1813.571489.25 22 OPM %66.6568.94 -PBDT211.75176.98 20 PBT211.75176.98 20 NP157.26131.36 20
