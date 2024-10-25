Business Standard
DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 22.62% in the September 2024 quarter

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 22.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Total Operating Income rise 20.13% to Rs 1568.40 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 22.62% to Rs 155.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 126.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.13% to Rs 1568.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1305.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1568.401305.60 20 OPM %67.8568.43 -PBDT209.52170.84 23 PBT209.52170.84 23 NP155.47126.79 23

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

