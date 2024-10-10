DCM Shriram wins Bronze Medal in EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment 2024

The EcoVadis Sustainability rating methodology aims to measure the quality of a company's sustainability management system through three management pillars: Policies, Actions, and Results.
This is DCM Shriram's second year of participation in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment, during which the company has made a significant leap in its overall Sustainability Scorecard, improving from 45 out of 100 last year to 62 out of 100 in the latest evaluation. This marked improvement highlights the company's commitment to integrating ESG principles into its business operations and ensuring sustainable growth.
