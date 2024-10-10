Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infrastructure Developers receives affirmation in ratings from Moody's

IRB Infrastructure Developers receives affirmation in ratings from Moody's

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Moody's Investor Service (Moody's) has affirmed the long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of the company and the instrument rating assigned to its USD senior secured notes due 2032 after taking into account additional debt as approved in the Board meeting dated 09 October 2024. The outlook is Stable.

Long term corporate family rating - Ba1 (affirmed)
Instrument rating - Ba2 (affirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

construction, Economy, Building

Top eight listed developers pare debt by 54% in Q1 FY25, says report

Rafael Nadal retirement

Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis at end of season

Ratan, Ratan Tata Funeral, NCPA lawn, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata LIVE updates: Ratan Tata's mortal remains being taken to Worli for final rites

Vinod Janardhan, Navneeth Mohan and Deepak Choudhary

BEW Launches as India's Premier B2B Events and Exhibitions IP Company

Modi, Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata

When 'CM Modi' brought Nano to Gujarat with a 1 word SMS to Ratan Tata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon