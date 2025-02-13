Business Standard

DCW reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

DCW reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 19.21% to Rs 474.17 crore

Net profit of DCW reported to Rs 13.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.21% to Rs 474.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 397.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales474.17397.77 19 OPM %12.024.88 -PBDT45.535.76 690 PBT20.24-17.91 LP NP13.42-12.32 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

