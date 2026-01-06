Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCX Systems bags Rs 11-cr defence order from Rafael

DCX Systems bags Rs 11-cr defence order from Rafael

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

DCX Systems said it has secured an order worth Rs 11.33 crore from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Israel, for the manufacture and supply of cable and wire harness assemblies.

DCX Systems is a leading Indian defense manufacturing player for the manufacturing and supply of electronic systems, cable & wire harness assemblies, and printed circuit board assemblies.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.04 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 5.22 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 1.4% YoY to Rs 192.85 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of DCX Systems fell 1.34% to Rs 191.70 on the BSE.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SJVN Ltd Slips 1.62%

SJVN Ltd Slips 1.62%

Asian Paints Ltd Spikes 0.87%

Asian Paints Ltd Spikes 0.87%

INR stays pressured as dollar regains momentum

INR stays pressured as dollar regains momentum

MOIL achieves record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3

MOIL achieves record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodayAutism Myths and FactsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon