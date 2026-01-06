Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN Ltd Slips 1.62%

SJVN Ltd Slips 1.62%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:07 AM IST

SJVN Ltd has added 16.42% over last one month compared to 4.07% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX

SJVN Ltd fell 1.62% today to trade at Rs 86.21. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.45% to quote at 5313.26. The index is up 4.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd decreased 1.57% and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd lost 1.06% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 1.16 % over last one year compared to the 9.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

SJVN Ltd has added 16.42% over last one month compared to 4.07% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.44% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.96 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 109.65 on 06 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 69.82 on 19 Dec 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian Paints Ltd Spikes 0.87%

Asian Paints Ltd Spikes 0.87%

INR stays pressured as dollar regains momentum

INR stays pressured as dollar regains momentum

MOIL achieves record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3

MOIL achieves record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

Global Markets Rally as Dow Surges Nearly 600 Points on Chevron Boost, Geopolitical Tensions

Global Markets Rally as Dow Surges Nearly 600 Points on Chevron Boost, Geopolitical Tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodayAutism Myths and FactsEmmvee Photovoltaic Stock RatingEmkay Auto Stocks Picks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon