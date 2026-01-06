Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MOIL achieves record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3

MOIL achieves record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

MOIL has achieved best-ever production performance in FY 2025-26 (Apr-Dec), recording its best-ever production figures for both the third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year.

During Q3 of FY 2025-26, MOIL achieved a record manganese ore production of 4.77 lakh tonnes, registering a growth of about 3.7% over the corresponding period last year (CPLY). This is the highest-ever production achieved by the company in any third quarter since its inception.

Further strengthening this growth momentum, MOIL has also recorded its best-ever nine-month production of 14.21 lakh tonnes, which is higher by about 6.8% compared to CPLY. The sustained improvement in production performance is a result of focused mine planning, operational discipline, enhanced mechanization, and the dedicated efforts of MOIL's workforce across all operating units.

 

JLR wholesale volumes drop 43% YoY in Q3 FY26

Global Markets Rally as Dow Surges Nearly 600 Points on Chevron Boost, Geopolitical Tensions

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore

NBCC bags Rs 134-cr work orders in Odisha

IndusInd Bank total deposits drop 4% YoY in Q3 FY26.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 9:57 AM IST

