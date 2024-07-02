Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DCX Systems hits record high on Rs 1,250-cr order win

Image

Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
DCX Systems zoomed 12.21% to Rs 424.45 after it bagged an order worth Rs 1,250 crore from Larsen and Toubro.
The order entails manufacturing and supplying of electronic modules within 3 years.
DCX Systems is one of leading Indian manufacture of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in defence and aerospace sector. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company reported a 19.9% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.95 crore despite of 46.15% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 746.20 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The counter hit an all time high of Rs 440 in todays intra-day session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts in subdued trade; Bank Nifty slides 1%

Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal

Delhi govt 'weakening' DCW, showing hostility towards women, says Maliwal

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Parliament LIVE: Even if I win all 80 seats in UP, I will not trust EVMs, says SP chief Akhilesh

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Monday, July 1, 2024.

Truth can be expunged in Modi's world, but not in reality: Rahul Gandhi

Train collision, Kolkata Train accident, Train accident

Preliminary report on Kanchanjunga train crash blames goods train crew

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon