Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Deccan Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 13.34% to Rs 130.85 crore

Net loss of Deccan Cements reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.34% to Rs 130.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales130.85115.45 13 OPM %8.707.58 -PBDT7.468.55 -13 PBT-0.691.48 PL NP-0.550.81 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

