Safari Industries (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Safari Industries (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Ltd, AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd and Ashapura Minechem Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2026.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd crashed 6.93% to Rs 1840 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1980 shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd tumbled 6.66% to Rs 895.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62107 shares in the past one month.

 

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd lost 6.51% to Rs 360.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11698 shares in the past one month.

Birlasoft Ltd slipped 6.16% to Rs 436.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96252 shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd shed 6.16% to Rs 587.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41881 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66563 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

