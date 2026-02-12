Market under pressure; European mrkt advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in the afternoon trade, weighed down by profit booking. Sentiment remained subdued due to the expiry of BSE derivatives contracts and FII selling, prompting a shift toward a risk-off approach. The Nifty traded below the 25,900 level.

Barring consumer durables all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red with IT, Oi& gas and Realty leading the fall.

At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 366.25 points or 0.43% to 83,867.39. The Nifty 50 index fell 93.30 points or 0.36% to 25,860.55.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.68% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slipped 0.90%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,675 shares rose and 2,448 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

Gainers & Losers:

Bajaj Finance (up 2.32%), Eicher Motors (up 2.07%), Shirram Finance (up 1.75%), ICICI Bank (up 1.46%) and Trent (up 1.20%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Tech Mahindra (down 5.56%), Infosys (down 5.47%), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (down 5.45%), Wipro (down 4.46%) and HCL Technologies (down 4.34%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Direct Tax Collection :

The central governments net direct tax collections, after accounting for refunds, stood at Rs 19.43 lakh crore so far this fiscal year, up 9.4% from a year earlier. Net corporate tax collection rose 14.51% to Rs 8.90 lakh crore, while taxes from non-corporates, including individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), rose 5.91 % to about Rs 10.03 lakh crore.

Stocks in Spotlight:

SJVN rose 4.59% after the company reported a 50.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.38 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 149.03 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations surged 61.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,081.97 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 670.99 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Zydus Lifesciences rose 2.25% after the company announced a settlement agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. in relation to Myrbetriq (generic name: Mirabegron) in the United States.

Lenskart Solutions surged 11.35% after the company reported 237.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.7 crore on a 37.4% rise in revenue to Rs 2,307.7 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 3.33% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 9.85 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 70.06 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 21.9% year-on-year to Rs 324.02 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Global market:

European market advanced as investors assessed another big batch of earnings reports.

Most Asian market advanced on Thursday, buoyed by Japans post-election rally to fresh highs, fueled by renewed confidence in domestic politics and the ruling administrations economic agenda.

Japanese stocks extending its post-election rally to fresh highs, fueled by renewed confidence in domestic politics and the ruling administrations economic agenda.

Media reports noted that Takaichis snap-election landslide gives her an unusually strong, multi-year mandate to execute policy, which they view as broadly supportive for Japans markets and corporate sector.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three-day win streak after a better-than-expected January jobs report.

The blue-chip index lost 66.74 points, or 0.13%, and closed at 50,121.40. The S&P 500 was nearly flat at 6,941.47. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.16% to end at 23,066.47.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics January nonfarm payrolls report showed job growth of 130,000 in January. Media reports suggested that the job growth gains for January were estimated to be around 55,000. Jobs growth in December was downwardly revised to 48,000.

Strong labor market has reduced the odds for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The jobs report follows weaker-than-expected consumer data released on Tuesday. That report showed that consumer spending in December was flat, missing the 0.4% monthly gain expected from economists polled by Dow Jones.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News