Redtape jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 43% YoY

Redtape rose 2.60% to Rs 131.95 after the company reported strong growth in revenue and profitability for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a consolidated basis, net profit stood at Rs 104.53 crore in Q3 FY26, up 43.05% YoY from Rs 73.07 crore in Q3 FY25. On a sequential basis, profit surged 279.56% from Rs 27.54 crore in Q2 FY26.

Net sales increased 18.98% YoY to Rs 786.55 crore, compared with Rs 661.05 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue jumped 59.74% from Rs 492.40 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax rose 38.78% YoY to Rs 137.35 crore from Rs 98.97 crore in Q3 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, PBT more than tripled, rising 228.82% from Rs 41.77 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenditure increased 15.07% YoY to Rs 656.58 crore, while rising 42.68% sequentially. Raw material cost declined 14.33% YoY to Rs 12.43 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 4.51% YoY to Rs 33.83 crore.

Redtape manufactures and markets sports and athleisure footwear along with a wide range of garments and accessories, catering to consumers across economy, mid and premium price segments. The company serves diverse age groups and occasions, positioning itself as a one-stop fashion retailer with offerings spanning both casual and formal footwear. Its products are distributed through multiple channels, including e-commerce platforms, the companys own website and exclusive brand outlets across Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News