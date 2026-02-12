Abbott India standalone net profit rises 4.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.80% to Rs 1724.04 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 4.21% to Rs 375.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 360.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 1724.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1614.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1724.041614.28 7 OPM %26.8827.01 -PBDT527.75505.58 4 PBT508.98487.59 4 NP375.96360.78 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:04 PM IST