Abbott India standalone net profit rises 4.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.80% to Rs 1724.04 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 4.21% to Rs 375.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 360.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.80% to Rs 1724.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1614.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1724.041614.2826.8827.01527.75505.58508.98487.59375.96360.78

