Deccan Health Care Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Ador Welding Ltd, Archidply Decor Ltd, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd and Essar Shipping Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2024.
Deccan Health Care Ltd spiked 16.11% to Rs 31.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82037 shares in the past one month.
Ador Welding Ltd surged 15.58% to Rs 1434.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2640 shares in the past one month.
Archidply Decor Ltd soared 15.06% to Rs 100.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2594 shares in the past one month.
Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd rose 13.55% to Rs 71.21. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 207.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.96 lakh shares in the past one month.
Essar Shipping Ltd exploded 13.07% to Rs 42.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.06 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jun 11 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

