RailTel Corp jumps on bagging Rs 11-cr order from Defence Ministry

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India surged 7.69% to Rs 413.80 after the company announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 11.23 crore from the Ministry of Defence.
The project involves creating a RailTel PoP (point of presence) at the customer's site. The said order is worth Rs 11,23,69,040 and it is expected to be completed by 4 June 2025.
RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.
The company reported 3.04% rise in net profit to Rs 77.53 crore on 19.39% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 832.7 crore in Q4 FY24 over in Q4 FY23.
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

