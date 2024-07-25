LKP Finance consolidated net profit declines 7.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.49% to Rs 20.72 croreNet profit of LKP Finance declined 7.02% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.49% to Rs 20.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.7221.25 -2 OPM %95.4292.24 -PBDT18.5618.07 3 PBT18.5418.06 3 NP13.5114.53 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content