Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 249.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 2746.72 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 249.39% to Rs 210.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 2746.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2424.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2746.722424.16 13 OPM %17.9911.80 -PBDT398.41197.94 101 PBT298.67116.77 156 NP210.0960.13 249
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content