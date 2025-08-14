Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 44.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.78% to Rs 1889.88 croreNet profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 44.60% to Rs 112.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 1889.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2166.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1889.882166.84 -13 OPM %10.0314.27 -PBDT205.99322.25 -36 PBT154.74274.80 -44 NP112.20202.54 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content