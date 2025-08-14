P B A Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.90% to Rs 6.86 croreNet loss of P B A Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 44.90% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.8612.45 -45 OPM %6.271.20 -PBDT0.741.28 -42 PBT-0.350.19 PL NP-0.350.19 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content