Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit rises 10412.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 190.28% to Rs 99.16 croreNet profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 10412.50% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 190.28% to Rs 99.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.1634.16 190 OPM %11.45-0.61 -PBDT11.290.28 3932 PBT11.240.23 4787 NP8.410.08 10413
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content