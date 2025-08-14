Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit rises 10412.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 190.28% to Rs 99.16 crore

Net profit of Hazoor Multi Projects rose 10412.50% to Rs 8.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 190.28% to Rs 99.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales99.1634.16 190 OPM %11.45-0.61 -PBDT11.290.28 3932 PBT11.240.23 4787 NP8.410.08 10413

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

