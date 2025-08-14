HCKK Ventures standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 114.29% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of HCKK Ventures rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 114.29% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.07 114 OPM %46.6714.29 -PBDT0.130.04 225 PBT0.130.04 225 NP0.100.03 233
