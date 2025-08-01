Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Reddy takes charge as CEO of Manappuram Finance

Deepak Reddy takes charge as CEO of Manappuram Finance

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Manappuram Finance announced that Deepak Reddy has taken over as CEO of the Company effective 01 August 2025.

Consequent to the appointment of new CEO, designation of V P Nandakumar, was changed from Managing Director & CEO to Managing Director effective from 31 July 2025 (end of business hours). V P Nandakumar will continue in his role as the Managing Director of the Company and the new CEO shall report to the Managing Director.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

PNB Housing slumps after MD & CEO resigns

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 1,205 cr

Eicher Motors gains after Q1 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 1,205 cr

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Escorts Kubota's July 2025 sales rise 3% YoY to 7,154 units

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Falls 2.53%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spikes 4.13%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon