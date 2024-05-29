V B Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 319.51% to Rs 1.72 croreNet Loss of V B Industries reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 319.51% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 319.51% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
