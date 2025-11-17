Delphi World Money standalone net profit rises 1458.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.15% to Rs 5.12 croreNet profit of Delphi World Money rose 1458.82% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.15% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.126.84 -25 OPM %29.69-57.31 -PBDT3.930.29 1255 PBT3.720.11 3282 NP2.650.17 1459
