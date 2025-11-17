Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit rises 115.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 219.39% to Rs 3.13 croreNet profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems rose 115.79% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 219.39% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.130.98 219 OPM %17.5712.24 -PBDT0.550.23 139 PBT0.550.23 139 NP0.410.19 116
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content