Garg Acrylics standalone net profit rises 118.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.88% to Rs 416.98 croreNet profit of Garg Acrylics rose 118.42% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.88% to Rs 416.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 409.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales416.98409.27 2 OPM %5.845.79 -PBDT11.2110.62 6 PBT1.921.44 33 NP1.660.76 118
