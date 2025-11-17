SPA Capital Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.79% to Rs 8.75 croreSPA Capital Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.79% to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.758.82 -1 OPM %1.493.63 -PBDT0.090.22 -59 PBT0.010.19 -95 NP00.14 -100
