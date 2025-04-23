Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 127.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 182.65 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp rose 127.26% to Rs 164.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 72.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 182.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.95% to Rs 248.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 244.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.99% to Rs 729.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 848.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales182.65184.87 -1 729.63848.27 -14 OPM %22.2126.13 -25.5636.07 - PBDT53.4761.81 -13 238.04350.34 -32 PBT40.6948.47 -16 188.26294.13 -36 NP164.5672.41 127 248.99244.23 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

