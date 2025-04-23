Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 31.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.14% to Rs 4885.63 croreNet profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 31.79% to Rs 457.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 670.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 4885.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4280.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.03% to Rs 2261.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1932.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.88% to Rs 18463.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15796.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4885.634280.32 14 18463.1015796.85 17 OPM %59.0464.50 -63.0060.73 - PBDT693.99967.91 -28 3348.122863.03 17 PBT609.47895.73 -32 3026.912588.18 17 NP457.22670.35 -32 2261.871932.69 17
