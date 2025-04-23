Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2025 quarter

HCL Technologies consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 6.13% to Rs 30246.00 crore

Net profit of HCL Technologies rose 8.10% to Rs 4309.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3986.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.13% to Rs 30246.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28499.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.81% to Rs 17399.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15702.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 117055.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109913.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales30246.0028499.00 6 117055.00109913.00 7 OPM %21.4321.46 -21.7922.02 - PBDT6775.006362.00 6 27345.0025140.00 9 PBT5735.005269.00 9 23261.0020967.00 11 NP4309.003986.00 8 17399.0015702.00 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

