Delta Corp consolidated net profit rises 41.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.10% to Rs 194.81 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 6.56% to Rs 244.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 261.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.06% to Rs 925.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 964.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Delta Corp rose 41.51% to Rs 72.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.10% to Rs 194.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 214.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.