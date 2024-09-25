Mahindra Holidays assumes full management of Mysuru-based Golden Landmark Resort

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India said that the company, via its flagship brand Club Mahindra, has assumed the complete management of the Club Mahindra Golden Landmark resort in Mysuru, Karnataka. This move would not only further strengthen Club Mahindra's offerings, but it would also help the company expand its footprint in Mysuru region. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Mysuru is famed for its regal heritage and cultural splendor. Spread over 7.5 acres, Club Mahindra Golden Landmark Mysuru has 66 rooms, an all-day dining multi-cuisine restaurant, and gourmet dining options. Manoj Bhat, managing director and chief executive officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, said, Club Mahindra has been dedicated to enriching family vacations for years, and our latest offering in Mysuru aligns perfectly with our strategy of expanding into key tourist destinations.

This city, renowned for its cultural richness and heritage, presents substantial opportunities for a unique hospitality experience.

This addition also aligns with our strategic goal of doubling our room capacity to 10,000 by FY30."

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, India's leading company in the leisure hospitality industry, offers quality family holidays primarily through vacation ownership memberships. While Club Mahindra is the flagship brand, the other brands offered by the company are Club Mahindra Fundays and Svaastha Spa.

The companys consolidated net profit was at Rs 5.89 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.18 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales was at Rs 652.86 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 6.3% year on year.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India fell 0.53% to Rs 396 on the BSE.

